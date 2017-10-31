Начат приём заявок на программу SUSI

Программа SUSI нацелена на ученых, преподавателей вузов, школьных учителей и работников министерства образования, сфера деятельности которых связана с разработкой программ среднего образования. Отобранные кандидаты проведут в США 5 или 6 недель (в зависимости от выбранного направления). Обязательное условие — владение английским языком.

Информация далее на английском языке.

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce the opening of the Study of the United States Institute (SUSI) program for 2018. The SUSI Program is a 5 or 6-week program (details below) that will take place in June 2018, and that is meant for scholars, educators, and teachers. Applications are accepted for the following fields of study:

1. U.S. Culture and Society

2. U.S. Political Thought

3. Contemporary American Literature

4. U.S. Foreign Policy

5. Journalism and Media

6. Religious Pluralism in the United States

7. Program for secondary school teachers and administrators (5 weeks)

Please note:

Programs 1-6 are open to university-level faculty and professionals.

Program 7 is open to classroom teachers, teacher trainers, curriculum developers, textbook writers, Ministry of Education officials, or other related professionals with responsibility for secondary education.

The following criteria apply:

— Candidates should be mid-career, motivated and experienced professionals from institutions of higher education or schools (for program 7 only).

— Candidates should have little or no prior experience in the United States

— Priority will be given to candidates who have firm plans to enhance, update or develop courses or educational materials with a U.S. studies focus or component, develop new courses in the subject of the visited institute, enhance and update existing courses on the United States, or offer specialized seminars for professionals in US studies areas related to the program theme.

— Candidates should be mid-career, typically between the ages of 30–50.

— Candidates should be willing and able to fully take part in an intensive post-graduate level academic program and study tour.

— Each candidate should provide a short personal statement (one page) indicating why he or she is interested in participating in the program and what he or she expects to get out of the program.

— Candidates should demonstrate English language fluency. They must be able to handle substantial reading assignments in English, and to fully and actively participate in all seminar and panel discussions.

— Priority will be given to candidates who have special interest in the program subject areas as demonstrated through past scholarship, accomplishments and professional duties.

— The program covers all costs – travel, living expenses, books, incidentals and medical insurance.

The deadline for applications is December 15, 2017. Application form attached to this message, and can also be downloaded on our website, https://tm.usembassy.gov/education-culture/exchange-programs/susi-scholars-educators/