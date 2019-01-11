Возможности обучения в США для журналистов и работников НПО — RJI Fellowship

The Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute invites proposals from people and organisations who wish to partner with the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute on innovative projects that strengthen democracy through better journalism. Successful projects often include devising new strategies to take advantage of an opportunity or solve a problem, building new tools for news organisations, transforming an idea into a market-tested prototype or advancing a prototype so it’s ready for investment or a full product launch. Whatever your idea, its benefits should extend to other news organisations and the people who depend on them. The 8-month RJI Fellowships are open to all NGOs, NGO workers, international news outlets and international journalists, who plan to partner with U.S.-based news, technology and civil society organisations.

There are three possibilities for applying: Residential fellowships in Missouri, USA; non-residential fellowships based anywhere on the globe, and institutional fellowships for NGO leaders. The deadline for submitting applications is 31 January.

See more details and apply on the website of the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute here.